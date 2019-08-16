Biglari Capital Upped Stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) by $544,000; Flex LTD (FLEX) Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Holding by $81.49 Million

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 33,946 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 91.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 8.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 721,590 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 8.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 3.30M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 07/05/2018 – FLEX Scoring Catheter Presented at 2018 Charing Cross International Symposium; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Synthes, Inc.- Flex Arm Product Usage: The Synthes Flex Arm is a component of the Synthes Minimally Invasive Su; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 572,835 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bailard reported 136,138 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 155,101 are owned by Kbc Nv. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 52,695 shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 836,701 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 0.04% or 1.62M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). The California-based Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp holds 159,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Pcl holds 3.25 million shares. Towle And owns 3.31M shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Aperio Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 300,419 shares. California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Regions Fincl Corporation owns 108 shares.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.40M for 10.52 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 56,838 shares to 971,001 shares, valued at $44.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 132,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LGI Homes Reveals A New Lineup Of Floor Plans At Its New Community In Colorado Springs – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flex +5.6% after upside profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Flex Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Unit Corporation (UNT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host First Quarter 2019 Conference Call on May 6 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 Form 10-K Available on Website – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek Logistics Announces Transportation Services Agreement Period for Incentive Rates for the Paline Pipeline from Longview to Nederland – GlobeNewswire” published on December 29, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek US Holdings to Host Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on November 7 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.