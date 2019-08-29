Biglari Capital Upped Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position by $544,000 as Stock Value Rose; Monetary Management Group Position in Boeing (BA) Lowered by $863,727 as Valuation Declined

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,203 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 1.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.27M market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 2,358 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 2,087 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Invest Rech reported 0.33% stake. Jacobs And Ca accumulated 43,590 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.39% or 136,285 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Llc holds 11,609 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Moore And reported 8,814 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Courage Miller Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 814 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 3.09 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated accumulated 2.06% or 18,388 shares. 5,165 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Ltd Liability. Moreover, Fire Grp has 10.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 75,000 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Textron – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.63 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,050 shares to 31,960 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Co Limited has invested 0.07% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). First Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 174,616 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 25,615 shares. Guggenheim Lc owns 31,946 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 287,927 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 140,000 shares. Arrow Inv Advisors Llc invested in 0.22% or 16,948 shares. 12,451 are owned by Geode Limited Liability Corp. National Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Biglari Cap Corp invested in 121,000 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Psagot House Ltd invested in 4,702 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 137,736 shares.