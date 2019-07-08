Biglari Capital Stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Upped by $544,000 as Share Price Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose While Troy Asset Management LTD Boosted Stake by $424,000

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 141,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 23,581 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 36,604 shares traded or 36.07% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr Llc has 0.29% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 114,790 shares. 75,853 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Welch Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited has 250 shares. Yacktman Asset LP holds 3.11% or 4.66M shares. Atlantic Union National Bank Corp reported 138,981 shares stake. 1.02 million are owned by Staley Capital Advisers. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.37% or 126,100 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Company holds 30,950 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 450,258 shares. South Dakota Council reported 31,000 shares. Moreover, Barnett Company Inc has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 991 shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 7.38 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.28% or 57,140 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 658,143 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Invest Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Biglari accumulated 121,000 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 208,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 12,451 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 137,736 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested in 200 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 4,702 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Holdg accumulated 62,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 11,405 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) or 10,033 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 575 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited has invested 0.07% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

