Biglari Capital Stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Has Upped by $544,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Webster Bank Trimmed Stake by $1.91 Million as Stock Price Rose

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 15,804 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012’; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $386.56. About 692,997 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI) by 28,453 shares to 30,545 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 3,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

