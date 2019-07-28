Biglari Capital Raised Its Holding in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) as Shares Rose; West Family Investments Lifted Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stake

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 38,383 shares traded or 46.63% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 274,779 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SMLP Announces Start-Up of DJ Basin Processing Plant – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Extends Open Season for Double E Natural Gas Pipeline Connecting Northern Delaware Basin to Waha Hub – PR Newswire” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Binding Open Season for Double E Natural Gas Pipeline Connecting Northern Delaware Basin to Waha Hub – PR Newswire” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research reported 1.50M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 78,177 were reported by First Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com accumulated 753,610 shares. 10,754 are owned by Alps Advsrs. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Citigroup Incorporated holds 289,501 shares. 733,177 were accumulated by Bancshares Of America De. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Guggenheim Cap Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 484,891 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has 3.11 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Advsr L P, a California-based fund reported 904,616 shares. Regions Fin has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Emory University stated it has 87,560 shares.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (NYSE:HUM) by 9,900 shares to 100 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 154 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 777,705 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 8,915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrow Inv Lc reported 16,948 shares. Homrich Berg owns 10,033 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 287,927 shares. Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Regions Fincl Corp owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 78,180 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Biglari Capital Corporation reported 0.47% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). The California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).