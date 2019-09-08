Biglari Capital Maintains Position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL); North Star Asset Management Has Increased Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Stake

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 15,804 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012’; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 284,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, up from 266,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.72 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based First Republic Management Inc has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 137,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Clearbridge Invs Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Lpl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 94,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 575 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 777,705 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Inc invested in 950 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Holding Lc accumulated 0% or 62,644 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 148 shares. Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.02% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek US Holdings Announces Addition to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets’ Midstream Conference – GlobeNewswire” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek US Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) by 8,086 shares to 18,832 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,692 shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Plc (NYSE:PRGO).