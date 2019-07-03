Biglari Capital Lifted Its Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position by $544,000; Market Valuation Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose While Omers Administration Trimmed Position by $42.87 Million

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 779,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.23 million, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 17.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $805.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 21,574 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek US Holdings Announces the Formation of DK Trading & Supply – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek US Holdings to Host Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call on August 8 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 Form 10-K Available on Website – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek US Announces Settlement and Conversion of $150 million of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.81 per Common Limited Partner Unit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 62,644 were accumulated by Pinnacle. Fmr Limited Com reported 0% stake. First Republic Investment reported 8,915 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 14,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 4,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg reported 10,033 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Regions Financial holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). National Bank Of America De reported 44,203 shares stake. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,451 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrow Inv Ltd Com holds 16,948 shares.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 19,336 shares to 726,894 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va holds 332,273 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 74,905 shares or 0.07% of the stock. West Family Invs invested 1.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Df Dent And has 61,802 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Seizert Prns Limited Com owns 879,363 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Investment Group Inc Lc invested in 17,722 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 1.01% or 192,459 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Com Incorporated holds 0.02% or 334,512 shares in its portfolio. Capital Counsel Incorporated reported 219,634 shares or 4.35% of all its holdings. The New York-based F&V Management Llc has invested 5.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Haverford Trust invested in 1.03 million shares. First Utd Savings Bank Trust owns 33,905 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,821 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Trust has 235,646 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.