Biglari Capital Lifted Holding in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) by $544,000 as Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Cypress Funds Raised Stake

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 6,012 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $22.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.44. About 555,423 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Capital Lc Ca invested in 3.62% or 4,847 shares. Peoples Svcs has invested 1.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bailard accumulated 0.53% or 4,810 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 94,021 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Kingdon Capital Ltd owns 13,473 shares for 3.21% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prns Lc accumulated 6.21% or 21,214 shares. Brookstone Cap invested in 1,296 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cambridge Trust stated it has 25,116 shares. 18,836 are owned by Bbva Compass Comml Bank. Palisades Hudson Asset LP owns 770 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Smith Moore Comm invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 55,175 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Syntal Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,615 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel On UPS: Wait To Buy This ‘Large, Improving Cash Flow Machine’ – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 of the Best AI Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets’ Midstream Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on November 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek Logistics Announces Transportation Services Agreement Period for Incentive Rates for the Paline Pipeline from Longview to Nederland – GlobeNewswire” published on December 29, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek Logistics and Delek US Announce Midstream Growth and Increased Crude Oil Flexibility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 777,705 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks has 140,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 62,644 are held by Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com owns 31,946 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 44,203 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) or 94,563 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Co holds 658,143 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Fmr holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 52,800 shares. Homrich Berg owns 10,033 shares. Biglari Capital has 121,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.