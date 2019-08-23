Biglari Capital Increases Position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL); Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Position Has Increased by Zuckerman Investment Group Llc

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $742.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 9,613 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 268,539 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, up from 256,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 13.10M shares traded or 413.84% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 14/03/2018 – Dick’s says gun stance ‘won’t be positive’ for 2018 sales; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Stuns its Critics in an Upset — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKS); 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS HUNTING HEADWIND TO CONTINUE THIS YEAR

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “18 Straight Hikes, A 9% Yield, More Hikes Ahead For This YieldCo LP – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No Encore, Deck Still Stacked For Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek US Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biglari holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 121,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 25,615 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). The California-based First Republic Mgmt has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Regions Financial accumulated 1,000 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Llc holds 62,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Arrow Advsr Limited Company, Maryland-based fund reported 16,948 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.08% or 140,000 shares in its portfolio. First Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 137,736 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 94,563 shares.

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Foot Locker: A Potential Bullish Play Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Dick’s Sporting Goods Reports Mixed Q3: An Analyst Roundup – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Street Reacts To Dick’s Sporting Goods Q4 Earnings, Stock Drop: Stay On The Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Net Ltd Com holds 0% or 217 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 201,570 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 85,136 shares. Boston Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.03% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 520,269 shares. Kcm Advsr Ltd Llc holds 7,688 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 818,929 shares. Tensile Management Ltd Liability owns 1.19M shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 14,120 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Fulton Financial Bank Na has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 5,759 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Tru has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 26 shares.