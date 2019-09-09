Biglari Capital Increased Its Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Stake; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Its Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake by $496,400 as Share Price Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 65.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 7,700 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 22,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 137,838 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 15,804 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 62,644 shares. 52,800 are held by Fmr Ltd. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Limited invested in 0.07% or 296,427 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 575 were reported by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 100 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 658,143 shares. Psagot Inv House owns 4,702 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Regions holds 1,000 shares. Tortoise Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 287,927 shares. 94,563 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 148 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Biglari Cap Corporation has invested 0.47% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). First Republic Invest Incorporated owns 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 8,915 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 66,878 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 148,772 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 42,571 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 96,109 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.04% or 30,907 shares. 167,496 were accumulated by Hodges Capital Management. Waddell And Reed Finance has invested 0.07% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Numerixs Technologies owns 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 200 shares. Grandeur Peak Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Federated Pa owns 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 2,164 shares. Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Corp has 294,842 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Sta Wealth Ltd owns 32,200 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.