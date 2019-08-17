Biglari Capital Increased Its Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position by $544,000 as Share Value Rose; As Vocera Communications (VCRA) Valuation Declined, Next Century Growth Investors Raised Holding by $3.94 Million

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 127,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 287,360 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 160,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 301,161 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 22,322 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek US Announces $100 million Share Repurchase Plan for Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “18 Straight Hikes, A 9% Yield, More Hikes Ahead For This YieldCo LP – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2019 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek Logistics Announces Transportation Services Agreement Period for Incentive Rates for the Paline Pipeline from Longview to Nederland – GlobeNewswire” published on December 29, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0.01% or 777,705 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 208,305 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 8,915 shares. 62,644 were reported by Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability Com. Biglari Corp stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 287,927 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 140,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 200 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd stated it has 296,427 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 31,946 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 57,380 shares to 434,870 shares, valued at $29.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 68,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,338 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.