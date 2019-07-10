Biglari Capital Increased Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Holding by $544,000 as Share Price Rose; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Price Rose While Kepos Capital LP Lowered Position by $980,560

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 7,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 57,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $170.35. About 864,659 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $776.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 16,830 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host First Quarter 2019 Conference Call on May 6 – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLPs Flat As Market Broods – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinery Logistics MLP With Well-Covered 8.9% Yield And Growing Distributions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 8,915 are owned by First Republic Invest Mngmt. 62,644 were accumulated by Pinnacle Co. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co reported 31,946 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Pnc Financial Services Gru owns 950 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrow Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Fincl Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 44,203 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 3 shares. Biglari Cap Corp has invested 0.47% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Mirae Asset Invests, a Korea-based fund reported 296,427 shares.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.47M for 28.02 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright Associate holds 2,059 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 4 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 14,375 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 6,760 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has invested 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 159,181 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.49% or 1.76 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 13,571 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.09% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 10,593 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd holds 0.07% or 11,552 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 9,224 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,332 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Corp owns 403,376 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research, California-based fund reported 215,924 shares.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Acquires VaaS International Holdings, Leader in Data and Image Analytics for Vehicle Location – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions Acquires Avtec, Inc., Leader in Dispatch Communications – Business Wire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What’s Driving Our $165 Price Estimate For Motorola Solutions? – Forbes” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FDA Accepts Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Applications for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Six-Week Dosing Schedule for Melanoma and Multiple Other Indications – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 35,280 shares to 62,513 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc.