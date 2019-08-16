Biglari Capital Holding in Investors Title Co (ITIC) Has Cut as Stock Declined; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position Has Upped by Wilsey Asset Management Inc

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $142.65. About 1,535 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 34,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 417,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 382,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 5.97M shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81M and $835.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.