Biglari Capital Has Trimmed Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Stake by $2.01 Million; Valuation Rose; As Primo Water (PRMW) Valuation Declined, Portolan Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 235,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 202,597 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 438,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 76,921 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 51.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 62,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 58,177 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 12,277 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49 million for 23.25 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.77 million shares. 2,832 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 54,430 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.40 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 7,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 14,000 are held by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 123,138 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Awm Investment Com accumulated 102,000 shares. Amer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 22,278 shares. Illinois-based Perritt Mngmt has invested 1.25% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Boston Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 2,297 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Cates Susan E., worth $61,150. $11,095 worth of stock was bought by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. On Thursday, August 8 Battle Emma S. bought $580 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 50 shares. BRENNER RICHARD A had bought 1,500 shares worth $17,171 on Friday, August 9.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 197,537 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 147,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,753 shares, and has risen its stake in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Analysts await Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DKL’s profit will be $20.21M for 9.51 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Delek Logistics Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold DKL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.73% less from 5.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson Co stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Advisory Svcs Net Limited Co reported 158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Llc holds 0.07% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) or 323,720 shares. Citigroup reported 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 13,738 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs Lp has 191,553 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Geode Management Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 14,451 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 100 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments accumulated 346,374 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De reported 43,690 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 11,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 0% or 76 shares.