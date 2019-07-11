Biglari Capital Has Raised Its Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Stake by $544,000; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hightower Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $499,776

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 33,022 shares traded or 25.66% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89M, down from 80,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – WALDRON, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD INV BANKING, SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video); 08/03/2018 – KOMERCNI BANKA BKOM.PR : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 1075 FROM CZK 1050; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY IS SAID TO HIRE DEUTSCHE BANK, GOLDMAN FOR EON DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, former Goldman Sachs president and COO, was seen as supporting more business-friendly policies; 29/03/2018 – ZOOPLUS: GOLDMAN VTG RIGHTS THROUGH DERIVS ROSE TO 7.34% MAR 23; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Della Vigna Says Key Surprise Is Oil Demand (Video); 06/03/2018 – COHN’S DEPARTURE DATE IS TO BE DETERMINED BUT IT WILL BE A FEW WEEKS -WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – People are policy, whether in Washington or Asia. The resignation of the chief White House economic adviser, Gary Cohn, affirms that principle. The role of the former Goldman Sachs president as a source of confidence for international partners and as a significant impediment to U.S; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reportedly sold some of the Venezuelan bonds which caused an outcry last month

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek US Holdings to Host Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on November 7 – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Holds Up, The Sequel – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek US Holdings to Participate in the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 296,427 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 22 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 140,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 1,000 were reported by Regions Fin Corporation. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Jpmorgan Chase owns 208,305 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 52,800 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 154 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 78,180 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 137,736 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 658,143 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks plan bigger buybacks this year – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Investors Just Got Some Good News – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Goldman Sachs and Other Hedge Fund Darlings Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 7,533 shares to 24,312 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 75 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,790 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru Co, a Iowa-based fund reported 23,960 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 126,239 shares. 4.45M were accumulated by Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Pa holds 0.02% or 1,089 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Webster Bank & Trust N A has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Telemus Lc has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,968 shares. 6,611 are held by Fulton Fincl Bank Na. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc stated it has 17,394 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Goldentree Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 100,265 shares. Horrell Capital Management owns 610 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.57% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.86 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.