Biglari Capital Has Raised Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position by $544,000; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake by $15.92 Million; Market Value Rose

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 18,380 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 134,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.00 million, down from 337,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14. About 415,051 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. Johnson Amal M sold $545,630 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited owns 42,600 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moab Cap Partners Limited accumulated 50,246 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 0.12% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. 15,600 are held by Gam Ag. Millennium Management Ltd Llc owns 1.33 million shares. Automobile Association accumulated 45,931 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 0.15% stake. New Jersey-based Systematic Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 33,388 shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 51,139 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Pentwater Capital Mgmt Lp holds 2.34% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 65,706 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (Call) by 43,000 shares to 732,000 shares, valued at $26.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc by 170,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 777,705 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 78,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Biglari Cap reported 121,000 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 200 shares. 100 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Lpl Fin owns 11,438 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). First Republic Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 8,915 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd stated it has 296,427 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Tru LP reported 174,616 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Com reported 154 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 52,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

