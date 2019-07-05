Biglari Capital Has Cut Position in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by $128.30 Million as Stock Price Declined; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Upped Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $336,420

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 189 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.85M, up from 9,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1944.66. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 796,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569.72M, down from 4.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $172.71. About 178,647 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,541 shares to 274,906 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 23,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,155 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81 million and $835.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.