Biglari Capital Has Cut Its Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position by $2.01 Million; Share Price Rose; Reeds (REED) Market Valuation Declined While Quaker Capital Investments Trimmed by $903,273 Its Stake

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 51.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 62,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 58,177 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $778.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 13,675 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Reeds Inc (REED) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 301,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 390,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 691,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Reeds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 41,497 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Presents Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek Logistics and Green Plains Partners Announce Formation of Logistics Joint Venture – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek Logistics Announces Transportation Services Agreement Period for Incentive Rates for the Paline Pipeline from Longview to Nederland – GlobeNewswire” on December 29, 2017. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Scotia Howard Weil 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “10% Yield, 25 Straight Hikes, 10% Distribution Growth Ahead For Delek Logistics Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DKL’s profit will be $20.51 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Delek Logistics Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold DKL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.73% less from 5.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 11,905 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% stake. Hightower Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 7,252 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 508 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 100 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 2,603 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 790,745 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 2,923 shares. Arrow Advsrs Ltd Liability has 12,250 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv invested in 950 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 10,146 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 93,563 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 155 shares.