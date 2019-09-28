Biglari Capital Has Cut Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Position by $91.62 Million; Valuation Rose; Monarch Partners Asset Management Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) Has Lifted by $3.82 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 43.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 201,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 660,290 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55 million, up from 459,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 5.73M shares traded or 22.96% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp analyzed 538,929 shares as the company's stock rose 5.66% . The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $509.86M, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $160.81. About 425,070 shares traded or 5.68% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold CBRL shares while 81 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 19.13 million shares or 1.96% more from 18.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 17,304 shares. Burns J W Ny holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 2,162 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company has 55,743 shares. Bancshares holds 0.02% or 1,248 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division reported 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Yorktown Mngmt & Research Com invested in 0.42% or 6,520 shares. 618,653 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Gam Holding Ag has 0.06% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorporation holds 785 shares. Smith Salley And holds 0.4% or 15,727 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Co invested in 5,692 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Horrell Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 2.57% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Citigroup reported 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

More notable recent Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Country Music Icon Loretta Lynn Presented with Second Annual Cracker Barrel Country Legend Award – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Cracker Barrel Old Country Store At $155, Earn 7.2% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 73% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank And holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 30,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 300 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd reported 365,000 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 19,957 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 766,760 shares stake. Spirit Of America Corporation New York has 0.36% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 127,550 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cushing Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 240,733 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 50,616 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 207,118 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 16,500 shares stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 947,051 were accumulated by Bancshares Of America De.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 22,861 shares to 86,849 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 44,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,067 shares, and cut its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).