Biglari Capital Decreased Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Stake by $128.30 Million; Carnival Plc (CUK) Stake Held by Hansberger Growth Investors Lp

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 796,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569.72M, down from 4.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $164.94. About 270,481 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 6,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 85,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 244,991 shares traded. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 23/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : BARCLAYS SAYS VALUATION AND CO’S STRONG FUNDAMENTALS DRIVES UPGRADE; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $58.43M for 16.97 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp Inc reported 0.02% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Legal And General Gru Plc accumulated 0% or 32,410 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 9,509 shares. 16,323 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 7,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Fin Consulate reported 2,810 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 53,007 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prudential Inc stated it has 19,475 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 19,094 shares. Stephens Ar reported 2,986 shares.

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81 million and $835.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) on Tuesday, June 25.

