Biglari Capital Boosted Its Stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) by $544,000 as Share Price Rose; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Holder Harris Associates LP Increased Its Stake

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 32,210 shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 6.85 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 32.15M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801.06M, up from 25.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 2.37M shares traded or 30.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 49,353 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 584,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.03M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.