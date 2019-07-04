Biglari Capital Boosted Holding in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL); As Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Stock Value Rose, Warburg Pincus Lowered Its Holding by $184.71 Million

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 46,456 shares traded or 76.16% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012’; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 33.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 4.24M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 4,702 shares. Geode Cap Limited Company reported 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Pnc Svcs Gp holds 0% or 950 shares. Arrow Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 16,948 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 3 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 0.08% or 140,000 shares. Advisory Research Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 658,143 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd owns 62,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Biglari Corporation owns 121,000 shares. 777,705 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. 208,305 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &.

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek US Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek US Announces Settlement and Conversion of $150 million of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2019 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek US Holdings Announces Addition to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. KOS’s profit will be $48.16 million for 12.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warburg Pincus Lc holds 0.61% or 2.79 million shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 15,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $823.55 million activity. The insider BCP IV GP L.L.C. sold $146.48 million. On Friday, March 1 WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold $530.60M worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) or 81.50 million shares.