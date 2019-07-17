Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Both Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 6.77%. About 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.58% 3.49% 7.11% 0% 1.86% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 2.47% 0% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.