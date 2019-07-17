Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Both Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 6.77%. About 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.58%
|3.49%
|7.11%
|0%
|1.86%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|2.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.