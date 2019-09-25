Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 39.52%. 23.64% are Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15%

For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.