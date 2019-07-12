Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 643.12

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. About 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.58% 3.49% 7.11% 0% 1.86% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.29% -1.06% 1.68% 4.26% 0% 2.95%

For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Summary

Capitol Investment Corp. IV beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.