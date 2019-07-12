Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Capitol Investment Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|643.12
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capitol Investment Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. About 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.58%
|3.49%
|7.11%
|0%
|1.86%
|Capitol Investment Corp. IV
|0.29%
|-1.06%
|1.68%
|4.26%
|0%
|2.95%
For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Capitol Investment Corp. IV.
Summary
Capitol Investment Corp. IV beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
