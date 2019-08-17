Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) Comparison side by side

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 88.65% of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp shares. 23.64% are Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.