Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 29 17.70 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Competitively the consensus target price of Pinterest Inc. is $32.13, which is potential 6.32% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 53.2% respectively. 23.64% are Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.