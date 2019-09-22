Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|29
|17.70
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
Competitively the consensus target price of Pinterest Inc. is $32.13, which is potential 6.32% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 53.2% respectively. 23.64% are Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.82%
|-0.38%
|3.24%
|7.25%
|0%
|2.94%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
