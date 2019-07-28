Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Roughly 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 23.64% are Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.58% 3.49% 7.11% 0% 1.86% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5%

For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.