Big Lots Inc. (BIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

This is a contrast between Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) and PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Discount Variety Stores and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Lots Inc. 33 0.20 N/A 3.85 8.85 PriceSmart Inc. 59 0.53 N/A 2.39 23.04

Table 1 highlights Big Lots Inc. and PriceSmart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PriceSmart Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Big Lots Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Big Lots Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Lots Inc. 0.00% 24.3% 8.1% PriceSmart Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 6%

Risk and Volatility

Big Lots Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. PriceSmart Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Big Lots Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, PriceSmart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Big Lots Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PriceSmart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Big Lots Inc. and PriceSmart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Lots Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 PriceSmart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Big Lots Inc. has a 44.26% upside potential and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Big Lots Inc. and PriceSmart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.9%. About 1% of Big Lots Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% are PriceSmart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Lots Inc. -9.73% -13.48% 6.54% -20.53% -19.32% 17.67% PriceSmart Inc. -5.54% -11.98% -9.52% -20.11% -33.21% -6.77%

For the past year Big Lots Inc. had bullish trend while PriceSmart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Big Lots Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors PriceSmart Inc.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments. As of October 05, 2017, it operated 1,426 stores in 47 states. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia. The companyÂ’s warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 6, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Costa Rica and Colombia; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.