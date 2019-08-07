Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) EPS Estimated At $0.40; Sprott Has Boosted Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stake By $3.64 Million

Sprott Inc increased Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) stake by 38.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 242,887 shares as Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)’s stock rose 22.20%. The Sprott Inc holds 875,934 shares with $13.39 million value, up from 633,047 last quarter. Pan American Silver Corp now has $3.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 4.36 million shares traded or 40.19% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 32.20% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. BIG’s profit would be $16.11 million giving it 14.83 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Big Lots, Inc.’s analysts see -56.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 388,945 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q EPS $2.46; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Returned to Holders About $150M; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sets $100M Share-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots: President, CEO David Campisi Remains on Medical Leave

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pan American Silver had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital.

Sprott Inc decreased Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) stake by 105,578 shares to 151,834 valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stake by 113,856 shares and now owns 904,661 shares. Silvercrest Metals Inc was reduced too.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $955.73 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home d??cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 6.79 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 19. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.