Big Lots Inc. (BIG) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is a company in the Discount Variety Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Big Lots Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 75.58% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Big Lots Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.51% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Big Lots Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Lots Inc. 0.00% 24.30% 8.10% Industry Average 3.90% 43.64% 8.89%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Big Lots Inc. N/A 32 8.85 Industry Average 1.71B 43.76B 26.58

Big Lots Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Big Lots Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Lots Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 7.38 2.57

$40.83 is the average target price of Big Lots Inc., with a potential upside of 62.86%. As a group, Discount Variety Stores companies have a potential upside of 25.45%. Given Big Lots Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Big Lots Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Big Lots Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Lots Inc. -9.73% -13.48% 6.54% -20.53% -19.32% 17.67% Industry Average 1.38% 2.52% 7.19% 6.86% 22.69% 15.38%

For the past year Big Lots Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Big Lots Inc. are 1.8 and 0.2. Competitively, Big Lots Inc.’s rivals have 1.46 and 0.30 for Current and Quick Ratio. Big Lots Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Big Lots Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Big Lots Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, Big Lots Inc.’s rivals are 13.64% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Big Lots Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Big Lots Inc.’s competitors beat Big Lots Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments. As of October 05, 2017, it operated 1,426 stores in 47 states. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.