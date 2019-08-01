Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Shorts Raised By 1.52%

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) had an increase of 1.52% in short interest. NFBK’s SI was 1.20M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.52% from 1.18M shares previously. With 95,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s short sellers to cover NFBK’s short positions. The SI to Northfield Bancorp Inc’s float is 2.72%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 35,177 shares traded. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 32.20% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. BIG’s profit would be $15.60 million giving it 15.61 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Big Lots, Inc.’s analysts see -56.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 646,688 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots: President, CEO David Campisi Remains on Medical Leave; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Rev $1.64B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $765.17 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 20.5 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.52 in 2018Q4.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $973.83 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home d??cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.14 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.