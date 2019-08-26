Big Lots (BIG) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Lowered Its Position; Beck Mack & Oliver Maintains Position in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 58,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 4.16M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.34 million, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 1.58M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The hedge fund held 24,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 36,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 858,606 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Retain Executive-Search Firm to Assist Board; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Returned to Holders About $150M; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – LISA BACHMANN, TIMOTHY JOHNSON, TO WORK WITH EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, BOARD TO CARRY OUT CAMPISI’S EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $596,099 activity. $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Lancaster David E. Hairford Matthew V bought $33,560 worth of stock. STEWART KENNETH L. bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800. Macalik Robert T bought $22,425 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $83,800 was made by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7. The insider PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought $49,961.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 6,300 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,138 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Amer Century has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 73,811 shares. 34,448 were accumulated by United Svcs Automobile Association. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 72,750 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,837 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 6.04 million shares. Invesco holds 999,469 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp Incorporated has 152,138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Tygh Cap Mgmt holds 0.47% or 139,170 shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated reported 14,155 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

