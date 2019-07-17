Big Lots (BIG) Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $26.31 Million; Intel (INTC) Holder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 58,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.01M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.59 million, up from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 1.84M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 175.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 692,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.30 million, up from 393,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 341,099 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of UBSBB 2012-C3; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Retain Executive-Search Firm to Assist Board; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Returned to Holders About $150M; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Bank Stocks a Buy on their Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Large-Cap Stocks in Trouble – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank Sees Solid Value in Battered Semiconductor Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Energy Services Inc by 37,279 shares to 893,346 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 56,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,287 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

