Big Lots (BIG) Share Value Rose While Spark Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.10 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 105,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,431 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, down from 448,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 1.99 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 131.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 141,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 249,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 107,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 1.19 million shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Rev $1.64B; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $232.40 million for 11.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

