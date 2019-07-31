Big Lots (BIG) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Lifted Holding; Roberts Glore & Company Has Upped Stake in Centene Del (CNC) as Stock Value Declined

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 27,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,807 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, up from 93,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.99M market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 341,138 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q EPS $2.46; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FORECASTING FISCAL 2018 INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $4.75 TO $4.95 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 1.05 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp invested in 0.1% or 169,708 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co invested in 71,014 shares. 716,442 are owned by York Cap Management Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 14,600 shares. Private Trust Na owns 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 8,648 shares. Sei Invests Communication holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 158,021 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3.98 million shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ww Asset Management Incorporated owns 28,807 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co, a Japan-based fund reported 7,040 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,215 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 290 shares stake. Qs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 15,528 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2.00M shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs holds 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) or 16,376 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 155,682 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company owns 122,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,001 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Deprince Race And Zollo holds 664,458 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Trust Communication Of Vermont has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Advisory Ser Net Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Mutual Of America Lc holds 0% or 1,620 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 78,354 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Co invested in 0% or 33,095 shares.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial: Still A Buy After Big Advance – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big News Lies Ahead For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.