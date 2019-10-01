Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) and Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) are two firms in the Sporting Goods Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 2 -2.35 19.49M -0.03 0.00 Hibbett Sports Inc. 18 0.94 15.30M 1.88 9.80

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 968,110,470.89% -0.3% -0.1% Hibbett Sports Inc. 85,955,056.18% 10.3% 6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hibbett Sports Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hibbett Sports Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Hibbett Sports Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hibbett Sports Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Hibbett Sports Inc. is $21.5, which is potential -6.11% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Hibbett Sports Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Hibbett Sports Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 15.14% 9.79% -10.5% -37.17% -67.23% -17.76% Hibbett Sports Inc. -3.92% -0.59% -11.03% 12.54% -22.2% 28.67%

For the past year Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation had bearish trend while Hibbett Sports Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hibbett Sports Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. The company also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. Hibbett Sports, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.