Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is a company in the Sporting Goods Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has 51.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.27% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.98% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 0.00% -0.30% -0.10% Industry Average 3.66% 12.53% 5.90%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 107.14M 2.93B 13.25

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.00 2.17

The potential upside of the competitors is 43.33%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 15.14% 9.79% -10.5% -37.17% -67.23% -17.76% Industry Average 15.14% 8.01% 2.72% 10.38% 7.33% 23.04%

For the past year Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation had bearish trend while Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation are 1.4 and 0.1. Competitively, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s peers have 1.58 and 0.50 for Current and Quick Ratio. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.47 which is 52.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.