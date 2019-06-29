Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Sporting Goods Stores companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has 55.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 67.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.4% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.70% of all Sporting Goods Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
|0.00%
|-0.30%
|-0.10%
|Industry Average
|3.46%
|11.93%
|6.10%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|99.63M
|2.88B
|14.18
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.67
|1.00
|2.26
The competitors have a potential upside of 38.35%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
|17.95%
|6.98%
|-29.77%
|-27.37%
|-64.84%
|6.56%
|Industry Average
|5.36%
|4.56%
|10.32%
|7.80%
|8.81%
|20.29%
For the past year Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.70 and has 0.48 Quick Ratio. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.
Risk & Volatility
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.57 which is 42.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.
