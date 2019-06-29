Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Sporting Goods Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has 55.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 67.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.4% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.70% of all Sporting Goods Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 0.00% -0.30% -0.10% Industry Average 3.46% 11.93% 6.10%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 99.63M 2.88B 14.18

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 1.00 2.26

The competitors have a potential upside of 38.35%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 17.95% 6.98% -29.77% -27.37% -64.84% 6.56% Industry Average 5.36% 4.56% 10.32% 7.80% 8.81% 20.29%

For the past year Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.70 and has 0.48 Quick Ratio. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.57 which is 42.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.