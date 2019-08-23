Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019; Shorts at PROBE METALS ORDINARY SHARES (PROBF) Lowered By 0.59%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp’s current price of $1.97 translates into 2.54% yield. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 219,418 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c

PROBE METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PROBF) had a decrease of 0.59% in short interest. PROBF’s SI was 16,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.59% from 17,000 shares previously. With 118,500 avg volume, 0 days are for PROBE METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PROBF)’s short sellers to cover PROBF’s short positions. It closed at $0.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company has market cap of $42.72 million. The firm offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.07 million shares or 1.40% less from 12.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp has 29,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 321,950 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com. 582,946 were reported by Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Lc. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 56,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 285,645 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 717,812 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Kbc Group Nv invested in 47,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 80,898 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 44,621 shares. 95,803 were reported by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). 12,072 are held by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 1,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Appoints Colleen Birdnow Brown to Its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: $BGFV) Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results; Stock trading at $2.255 up $0.605 – 36.67% – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sporting goods retailers follow Dick’s higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) CEO Steve Miller on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.