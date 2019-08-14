Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019; AIRBOSS OF AMERICA NEW ORDINARY SHA (ABSSF) Shorts Lowered By 66.67%

AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP NEW ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had a decrease of 66.67% in short interest. ABSSF’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 66.67% from 1,500 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 0 days are for AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP NEW ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)’s short sellers to cover ABSSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 100 shares traded. AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp’s current price of $1.91 translates into 2.62% yield. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $1.91 lastly. It is down 67.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company has market cap of $41.42 million. The firm offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells rubber products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $156.37 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Rubber Compounding, Engineered Products, and Automotive. It has a 19.03 P/E ratio. The Rubber Compounding segment is involved in custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

More recent AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AirBoss Of America – A Case Study In Getting It Wrong – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2016. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “TerrAscend Announces Record Revenue for the First Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 23, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AirBoss Of America – Adapting Well To Turbulent Market Conditions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2017 was also an interesting one.