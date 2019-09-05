Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Market Value Declined While Towle & Co Lowered Stake; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position Held by Springbok Capital Management Llc

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 938,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 132,537 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV)

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 347.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 16,096 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $106. About 3.21M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.13M shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $28.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 28,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold BGFV shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.07 million shares or 1.40% less from 12.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,480 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp reported 29,556 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,312 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 95,803 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) for 4,938 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) or 3,799 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd holds 0.03% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) or 107,999 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) or 4,898 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 13,779 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Lc holds 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) or 26,900 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 717,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 37,006 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) for 48,448 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% or 1,497 shares.

