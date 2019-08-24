Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Holder Towle & Co Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding Boosted by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 374,824 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, up from 351,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 13.19M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 938,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 157,326 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 453,716 shares to 381,612 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 11,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,095 shares, and cut its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $34.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

