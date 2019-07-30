Bidu Us (BIDU) Stock Price Declined While Overlook Holdings LTD Lifted by $7.78 Million Its Stake; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Price Rose, Scott & Selber Has Lifted Position

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 2.25 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 1.59 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,606 shares to 9,046 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.47 million activity. $1.47 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

