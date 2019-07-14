Bidu Us (BIDU) Stake Has Increased by Overlook Holdings Ltd; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.27 Million as Share Value Declined

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 117,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 466,330 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated reported 48,237 shares stake. Dodge Cox has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 4,066 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 141,144 shares. Peconic Partners Lc reported 0.37% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lifeplan Group Inc holds 103 shares. Bokf Na has 0.31% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 195,421 shares. Cullinan Assocs invested in 69,600 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 131,067 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. Grimes holds 0.32% or 61,661 shares. Hennessy reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Redwood Investments Ltd Com has 0.49% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Da Davidson & stated it has 164,243 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 17,671 shares to 356,815 shares, valued at $15.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,104 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/11/2019: TELL,OXY,CVE,CVE.TO – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SilverBow Resources Challenged By Sector Downdrift – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Middle East Tensions Move Oil Prices Higher – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unintended ESG Consequences Of The S&P Factor Indices: Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

