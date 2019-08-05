Bidu Us (BIDU) Stake Boosted by Overlook Holdings Ltd; Darden Restaurants Com (DRI) Shares Rose While Boston Advisors Increased by $1.65 Million Its Position

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $100.68. About 4.23M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc Com (DRI) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 13,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 68,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 54,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 349,406 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 9,818 shares. Lifeplan Fin Group reported 914 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 816,183 shares. Creative Planning invested in 16,026 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.49% or 1.06 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com reported 45,563 shares. Cookson Peirce And reported 1.87% stake. Eastern National Bank stated it has 28,537 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 25,324 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited reported 12,716 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,262 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 5,940 are held by Lee Danner & Bass. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 13,412 shares. 70,141 were reported by Goelzer Inv Management.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Darden Restaurants Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant powerhouse files lawsuit over Hermitage Hotelâ€™s Capitol Grille – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 (Vanguard) (VOO) by 2,543 shares to 15,641 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,897 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).