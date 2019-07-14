Bidu Us (BIDU) Shareholder Overlook Holdings LTD Upped Position; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Stake

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 234,092 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings

