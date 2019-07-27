Bidu Us (BIDU) Shareholder Overlook Holdings LTD Raised Position by $7.78 Million; Shareholder Kiltearn Partners Llp Lifted United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stake

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 942,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.67 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.93 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.19M market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 246 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp owns 315,231 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 61,606 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd holds 0.67% or 137,668 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.01% or 86,100 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 26,600 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 730,074 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 122,264 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 118,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Llc stated it has 20,900 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 240 were accumulated by Captrust Advsr. Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp accumulated 5.67 million shares or 2.13% of the stock. Regions Finance owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 200,700 shares to 807,399 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 60,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,280 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

