Bidu Us (BIDU) Shareholder Overlook Holdings LTD Boosted Holding; As Boeing Company Com (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Trimmed Position

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $113.19. About 1.32M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Com (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,298 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, down from 47,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $340.99. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Perception, More Than Anything Else, Is Holding Back IQ Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Look Like Death – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IXUS, BABA, ERUS, BIDU – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “- Baidu Transforms Mobile Ecosystem with New Integrated AI Solutions – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.37 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D.

