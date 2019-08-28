Bidu Us (BIDU) Share Price Declined While Overlook Holdings LTD Raised Position; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Holds Position in Honeywell Intl (HON)

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 376,210 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 67,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 516,700 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.11 million, up from 449,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $158.65. About 343,159 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 3,200 shares to 13,230 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,842 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.